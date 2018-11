The cover for The Game’s R.E.D. album has finally been revealed.

As previously reported, the album that’s been pushed back since 2010 is set to hit stores August 23.

The project will feature his track with Lil Wayne “Red Nation”, his current single “Pot of Gold” featuring Chris Brown as well as Pharrell, Dr. Dre, Tyler The Creator, Lupe Fiasco and Nelly Furtado.

Check out Game’s album cover below.

Will you be buying the project?