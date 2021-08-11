Nick Cannon Defends DaBaby, Decries Cancel Culture On ‘The Breakfast Club’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby has had a terrible couple of weeks since his infamous homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami, but he’s now got support from someone who’s been in his shoes – Nick Cannon.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club, Cannon spoke his mind about the rapper’s comments and how the backlash from entertainers and the public has led to several festivals including Lollapalooza and the Governor’s Ball Music Festival dropping him left and right. He feels that DaBaby was wrong in his commenst but is against the way “cancel culture” is involved. “I challenge all these people who actually want to cancel somebody, and even specifically in DaBaby’s situation, let’s use this as an opportunity for education.”, he said. The Wild’N Out host has experienced the same whirlwind of controversy due to his anti-Semitic comments on his Cannon’s Class podcast back in 2020. He was then fired from the hosting gig, but re-hired in February 2021 after making a public apology. “Mob rule has never worked in any society.”, Cannon said in reference to DaBaby being dropped from festival lineups.

The “Drumline” actor feels that there’s a lot the “Under The Sun” rapper could learn from the situation as well as the community on a whole. “First of all, I think not only in the black community — and I’ve experienced it — but definitely just men a lot of times, we have that ego. We believe apologizing is weakness when it actually takes great strength to step up to anyone and say, ‘I was wrong,’”, he said. DaBaby did post – then wound up deleting – an apology on August 2nd via social media. “This is a moment where we should all gather around DaBaby and embrace him because if we can do that, watch how many mentalities will change in the hip-hop community,” Cannon concluded.