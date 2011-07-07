Master P Working With Gucci Mane, Drops New Single ‘Meagan Good’ [Audio]

Master P Drops New Single ‘Meagan Good’; Working With Gucci Mane

Master P retired from the rap game in 2006 and although he’s moved on to bigger and better ventures, the New Orleans mogul is revamping some songs for the soundtrack of his film, Get Money.

The movie which also stars Gucci Mane features music from the No Limit Records archives that has been dusted off and polished for release.

The first single is a song entitled “Meagan Good” and P explains the title. “I’ve been talking to Meagan Good on the phone and decided to give the song a character and named it ‘Meagan Good’ since she is one of the finest actresses in the game right now,” Master P said.

The soundtrack also features guest appearances by Snoop Dogg, Waka Flocka Flames, Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Eastwood, Silkk the Shocker, and others.

Master P sounds like he may want to seriously get back in the booth, “And now that Gucci Mane is [on his way] home, we bout to go hard. I felt like I got my second wind working with hot new artists…”

Check out “Meagan Good” below and let us know if you’re excited about the return of The No Limit General.