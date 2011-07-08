Jay-Z Holds Private ‘Watch The Throne’ Listening Session

Jay-Z Shares Sneak Peek Of Watch The Throne

Thursday night, with Kanye West in Paris, Jay-Z decided to let some journalists listen to “The Throne” at the Mercer Hotel in New York City.

It was a private listening session that was so exclusive and intimate that Hov took names before playing the tracks.

MTV reports that Jay heard Frank Ocean’s Nostalgia Ultra mixtape and wanted the crooner to feature on his next solo album. The word on the street is that the two times Frank appears on Watch The Throne make for standout material.

The only other featured guest on the EP is Beyonce who stars on “Lift Off.”

Though reporters were not allowed to quote lyrics, the record where Ye and Jay speak to their unborn offspring was heralded by Hov as one of his partner’s best verses.

The Marcy Projects native told MTV News he first heard Yeezy’s verse recited to him at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and he stated, “I told him I wasn’t going to get on it…The honesty of it, it’s just really cool.”

Jay-Z played over a dozen songs and hinted that the project was still not finalized yet. Hova admitted that they were in the third phase of recording and decided on doing less grandiose music moving away from the direction of the leaked single, “H.A.M.”

“It’s just so big and so much, you don’t want that sh– screaming in your house,” Jay said.

He continued to play music until midnight at an event that started at 9pm. Some songs he began to bump were from his solo project but no indications were given that they were keepers.

The Throne is moving along ladies and gentlemen, pretty soon you will be able to watch it, touch it and hear it.