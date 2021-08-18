Hold This L: Dr. Dre Sends Bizarre Tweet After 2 Year Hiatus, Twitter Tries To Figure Out What It Means

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre’s once-dormant official Twitter account says that “Dr. Dre doesn’t Tweet” but apparently he hands out Ls.

The good Doc lit up the Internet with his first tweet in two years when his account commented underneath a post by a Twitter user named @bowyoade about British singer-songwriter VV Brown‘s feature in the Metro UK. He replied with a lonely “L”. But why?

The Internet started sleuthing. What is the significance of the L? Does it mean she lost? Is the L the Roman numeral 50? Is she an ex? Maybe he forgot to log out of his burner account like Kevin Durant famously once did?

Dr. Dre’s previous tweet was from 2019 when he posted a photo of him and Kanye West with a caption teasing that Kanye’s “Jesus Is King Part II Coming Soon’. Like Dre’s ‘Detox‘ before it, that album never materialized but maybe that work will end up on Kanye’s forthcoming Donda release.

VV Brown is an indie-pop artist who lives 5400 miles across the ocean and Dr. Dre is a billionaire music producer from the West Coast who loves cranking out legendary funky gangsta sh*t. @bowyoade seems to be an average British bloke with his 332 followers. There’s no visible connection.

So why the random L? Maybe it’s just an old-fashioned case of butt-dialing from the elusive Compton OG or his team. Perhaps Dre’s phone was privy to some exciting back pocket bounce action during a legendary studio session. Who knows?

Nonetheless, the VV Brown was excited enough for the mention and even thanked Dr. Dre’s Twitter page for the L in a now-deleted reply. She’s a big fan. The acknowledgment was enough. It is Dr. Dre after all.

Check out more reactions below.