Producer Mike Dean Dispels Rumors He Left ‘DONDA’ Team: “It’s Fans Who Are Toxic”

Legendary producer Mike Dean is refuting rumors that he is no longer working with Kanye West for his highly anticipated album, DONDA.

The veteran producer confirmed he has been at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta attempting to finish Kanye West’s long-delayed DONDA album, but after rumors began to fly that he had walked away due to a “toxic environment,” Dean spoke out to dispel the claims.

Dean took to Twitter to reveal that he is still working on Kanye’s tenth studio album adding, “People read too much into tweets. Lol.”

Dean continued, blaming the media for “taking things out of context”, before noting that he was simply giving a fan a”shoutout.”

“I mean toxic fans asking question u moron writers. Jesus. People take shutout of context. Lol. Bye”

The rumor, which started after Dean tweeted “F–k it” and “good to be at the house” over the weekend, .staring a thread about how Dean needed to be treated better and he wrote, “Toxic. That’s it.” With fans automatically assuming the comment was about his working relationship with Kanye West, the topic began trending and people ran with it.

Moments later, Dean clarified the comment further writing, “It’s good not to be breathing toxic stadium air and to be in sunny la for a while. Mexico soon!” Before adding one last sarcastic jab at those spreading the rumors.

“The sky is falling,” Dean wrote. “Let’s see if that makes a headline. ##. The ocean is dying.”

While there have been several updated release dates and fan theories about the pending release of DONDA, Kanye West did provide an update to fans via Instagram, revealing a new listening date for the album in his hometown of Chicago at Soldier Field Stadium on August 26—but it has since been deleted.

Over the course of the last few weeks, DONDA has faced multiple botched release dates, with Kanye staging two album listening events in Atlanta and then failing to release the project afterward. Since the broadcast of both breaking record streaming events, dates on iTunes and Apple Music have continued to update, with the most recent date displays this Friday, August 22.