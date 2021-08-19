Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Final Trailer Name Checks Thanos, Plenty Of Fades

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Now that Marvel films are finally returning to theaters after a year of being held back due to the pandemic, people are hella excited about the upcoming slate of films that are going to drop and today we finally get a full trailer to the highly anticipated, Eternals.

After years of waiting on the next Marvel installment, fans have finally gotten a sneak peak of the cosmic epic starring Angelina Jolie, Tyree Henry, Selma Hayek, and a few big named actors who may or may not be a part of the MCU in the future. In the latest trailer we get to see just how Marvel’s superheroes were hiding in the shadows for thousands of years and going about their lives as the Avengers went about saving the world numerous times over.

Hoping to stay out of man’s affairs during their stay on earth, the Eternals are forced to come off the sidelines when the Deviants show up on earth and threaten to wreck havoc on the planet. Luckily for the world, the Eternals have next level powers to properly defend earth from any otherworldly threat. The Avengers surely coulda used them during Infinity War or something.

Check out the trailer to Marvel’s Eternals below and let us know if you’re as excited for this as we are in the comments section below.