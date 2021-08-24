DaBaby “Whole Lotta Money,” Lil Yachty ft. DC2Trill “Lord Of The Beans” & More | Daily Visuals 8.24.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for DaBaby. Once the sweetheart of the Hip-Hop game, the North Carolina rapper rubbed many the wrong way by beefing with Megan Thee Stallion, partnering up with her alleged shooter, Tory Lanez, and ultimately making some homophobic comments at his show.

Still, looking to take it all in stride, DaBaby continues to live his life as if it’ll blow over (it probably won’t) and in his latest visuals to “Whole Lotta Money” showcases himself dancing, balling and poking fun at his “Cancelled” status by wiping away crocodile tears. Yeah, he’s not really helping his situation.

Elsewhere Lil Yachty is living his best life in his own way and in his clip to the DC2Trill assisted “Lord Of The Beans” records himself getting a new tattoo in the studio before DC2 gets one of his own.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Chief Keef and Mike WILL Made-It, Pardison Fontaine, and more.

