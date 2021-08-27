Broke Alone: R. Kelly Can’t Find Buyer To Purchase His Music Publishing Catalog

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly is looking to raise money and rather quickly. According to reports he is trying to sell his publishing rights but no one is buying.

The disgraced crooner is apparently going through it like never before. A couple of weeks ago his lawyer Deveraux L. Cannick revealed that Robert’s funds are almost completely exhausted. So much so he requested trial transcripts for him, which are usually provided at cost, for free. According to Billboard Magazine his music publishing generates about $1.7 million dollars a year. He is apparently trying to sell it but thus far he has had no luck finding a buyer.

Due to his association to some very vile accusations, including sex trafficking, the industry has largely turned their back on the Pied Piper. This includes his own record label Sony Music. “It has been offered to me a number of times by his team, and of course, I’ve said no for the obvious reasons,” says Merck Mercuriadis, Hipgnosis Songs Fund founder and CEO of The Family (Music) Ltd. “There are incredible songs in that catalog,” he adds. “but why would you take that kind of risk?”

This week a witness at his federal trial claimed that one time she was out with him at dinner he professed his love for very young girls. “Even look at Jerry Lee Lewis,” she said while under oath. “He’s a genius and I’m a genius. We should be allowed to do what we want — look at what we give to the world.”

Kelly has plead not guilty to all the charges.

Photo: Cook County Department of Corrections