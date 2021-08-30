HHW Gaming: Upcoming ‘Dead Space’ Livestream Will Give Fans An “Early Look” At The Game

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Motive Studios is giving us an “early look” at the upcoming Dead Space reboot.

Fans of the classic sci-fi/horror adventure will be able to get an “early look” at the highly anticipated Dead Space remake Tuesday (Aug.31), the EA Studio announced. The game studio revealed gamers could look forward to witnessing an “early build” of the game.

In addition, we will also be hearing from Dead Space leads at Motive, including Senior Producer Philippe Ducharme and Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola, who detail their vision for this remake. We can also expect to see special guests from the Dead Space Community Council, a group that is comprised of the franchise’s biggest fans who have been consulting on this project.

This event comes after EA announced Motive Studios remake is in development during an EA Play Live event back in July. Describing the game, EA said on its website that it is “Far more than a remaster, Dead Space will feature completely rebuilt assets and all-new technology, using the powerful Frostbite™ engine to craft a terrifyingly immersive experience — while preserving and honoring the legacy of the original.

The livestream event will occur at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on Motive Studios Twitch page.

Dead Space’s remake currently has no release date, but that could all change during Tuesday’s livestream event. We can’t wait to see what the team at Motive Studios has been cooking up with this game.

—

Photo: Motive Studios/ Dead Space