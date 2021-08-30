J’Ouvert In Brooklyn Canceled For Second Year In A Row

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

J’Ouvert, the celebration that precedes the annual West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day, has been canceled for the second year in a row. Considering the parade itself was nixed, no one should be surprised.

Well, that and the COVID-19 Delta variant that continues to spread at an alarming rate, even among the vaccinated.

According to Gothamist, the decision was made to “protect the health and safety of our people” per the pre-dawn event’s organizers.

“It has been a trying two years for us,” said Yvette Rennie, the president of J’Ouvert City International in a statement. “We are saddened that we are going to cancel another year. But this gives us time to mobilize our organizations to make sure that each and every one of them understands what happened and why we are doing this.”

Instead of the usual in-person festivities. smaller educational events and walking tours will be held instead. As for the West Indian Day Parade, organizers are planning virtual activities as well.

Hopefully, all will return to normal in 2022…