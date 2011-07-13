Damon Dash Talks Jay-Z and ‘Reasonable Doubt’ On Its 15th Year Anniversary

Dame Dash Talks Jay-Z

It’s hard to believe it’s been 15 years since Jay-Z’s classic 1996 album, Reasonable Doubt, was released.

To celebrate classic albums on their anniversaries, VH1 started a new new monthly series, Album-Versaries.

For their first installment, VH1 spoke with Roc-A-Fella co-founder Dame Dash, who reminisced about the Roc album that was a beginning of a dynasty:

Because we believed in [Reasonable Doubt] so much, you couldn’t even tell me that it wasn’t going to be the best album that was ever made.

It’s funny because it became that.

Years later when you reflect, you’re like, you were so arrogant and everyone said you were a Fawking asshole because you were so arrogant but I was right.

I said ‘he will be the greatest rapper of all time’.

I said that 15 years ago not to put it all on me. It was a lot of fighting.

It was at a time when people told me he was the worst rapper.

I had been shopping him and everyone told me he raps too fast so I said I’ll just do it myself.