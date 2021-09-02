Drake Peppering The Globe With ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Billboards Announcing Guest Features

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hey Kanye West, this is how you roll out an album.

After weeks of being tortured by Yeezy and his annoying rollout for his album DONDA, Drake is here to save us all with his very late album Certified Lover Boy, and ahead of its release, the Canadian-born Hip-Hop star is taking a unique approach to building hype for his project.

Drizzy has been spending bread and taking out billboards across the globe to reveal the features that are going to be on his upcoming album. Drake had the internet talking when a photo of one billboard located in New York City popped up, telling New Yorkers, “Hey New York, The Goat Is On CLB,” leaving many to assume at the time he revealed JAY-Z would be on his album. That was seemingly was confirmed by Tidal, the streaming platform once owned by Jigga and Lenny S.

Thanks to Elliott Wilson, we were able to learn that more billboards popped up. Atlanta for Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby’s appearance on the album.

Giveon and Ty Dolla $ign were revealed on a Los Angeles billboard.

Yebba and Project Pat were announced in Memphis.

Lil Durk, who we already knew was on the album thanks to his appearance lead single “Laugh Now, Cry Later” for Chicago.

Travis Scott in Houston.

And all the way to Nigeria to reveal Nigerian singer Tems involvement, who is currently garnering well-deserved attention for her appearance on the song of the summer, Wizkid’s “Essence.”

The billboard rollout revealing features follow Drake dropping Instagram captions aka possible song lyrics from the songs on Certified Lover Boy in his hometown of Toronto while handing out Nike merch before they eventually made it stateside and the reveal of his rather interesting album cover.

Many people believe this rollout ahead of the CLB’s September 3 release is a big shot at Kanye West, who has been getting called out by artists *coughs* Soulja Boy for removing certain them from his album. The two artists just recently reignited their so-called “beef.”

We just hope all of the theatrics are worth it. We don’t need to be hearing another subpar album.

—

Photo: Cole Burston / Getty