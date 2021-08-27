Third Time, No Charm: Kanye West Brings Out DaBozo & Creepy White Dude At ‘DONDA’ Listening Event In Chicago

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West just concluded yet another listening event for his forthcoming DONDA album, this time doing so in his hometown of Chicago. The lavish, high-art event was no doubt another major stage production, but some are wondering why West invited weirdo rocker Marilyn Manson and rapper of questionable stances DaBaby onstage.

At this stage of his career, West has enough capital and room to do almost anything he wants creatively but it appears that lately, he’s doing so without much rhyme or reason. For the third in a series of high-end listening parties DONDA, West held the event at Soldier Field and erected a makeshift model of the home he shared with his mother as a young boy. Like the other events, West minimized his presence and put an emphasis on the music and visual spectacle, but it was the appearance of Manson and DaBaby that has Twitter wondering what the heck is going on.

Manson, as some might know, is currently facing several lawsuits connected to sexual assault. As of this summer, four women have filed suit against the 52-year-old musician, who has largely been absent from the scene once the allegations went wide. DaBaby has been on an epic freefall from the heights of his fame after launching a homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami, doubling down on said stances, apologizing, then deleting the apology from social media in a bizarre turn of events. DaBaby has also lost out on a number of major tour opportunities and his days as a darling of critics and pop rap fans might be nearing an end.

If that wasn’t enough, West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian was at the event as she was at the previous two, but this time she was part of the production, appearing in a lavish wedding gown just after West set himself on fire during the final song of the album. Some have also noticed that the ex-couple left the event hand in hand.

We’ve been looking at the reactions on Twitter to the DONDA listening party in Chicago, and we’ve got notable replies listed out below.

—

Photo: Getty