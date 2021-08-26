Kanye West’s New DONDA Stem Player Puts Music Production In The Palm of Your Hands

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West might be on to something here.

The rapper, who might be known as just Ye if he has his way, is currently on tour across the country playing an album his fans can’t even get their hands on. While all this is going on, West continues to express his interest in the tech world.

The embattled rapper’s tech branch of his YEEZY company unveiled its new Donda Stem Player that will allow users to “customize any song,” basically turning any regular old joe into a music producer.

According to The Verge, Ye’s website states the device will cost $200 and will allegedly ship sometime this “Summer” with his album DONDA. So basically, we’re not holding our breath till we see this thing in the hands of actual people. As far as the specs are concerned, Yeezy partnered with Kano, an electronics company, to develop the puck-shaped device made of a “soft silicone blended skin” that looks like something West would design.

It features a headphone jack and Bluetooth support and has the ability to do Bluetooth and audio jack playback simultaneously. There s a USB-C port, volume buttons, speakers, a haptic engine, and 8GB of storage. The 4 light bars are described as “touch-sensitive light sliders,” and based on a video shared on the @LifeIsSoYeezy Instagram account, it allows users to chop up songs imported to the device. It also supports a wide range of music formats: AIFF, .AIF, .FLAC, .M4A, .MP3, .WAV, .WAVE, .AAC, .ALAC, and .MP4.

Here s a breakdown of what the Donda Stem Player can do according to its website:

Control vocals, drums, bass, and samples

Isolate parts

Add effects

Split any song into stems

The website also claims it will offer users these tools:

4-channel lossless audio mixing

Realtime loop and speed control

Tactile effects

One hits

Live samples

Save, playback, and share mixes

Customize colors

Content and software updates from your browser

Call us intrigued about the Donda Stem Player, but we feel we are going to be waiting a long time to see this thing in person.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty