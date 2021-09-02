Class Is In Session: TIDAL Rolls Out Educational Back To School: 101 Playlist Hub

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

TIDAL has one of the most extensive collections of curated playlists among the major players in the streaming era, and they’re rolling out a new feature this week in honor of folks heading back to school. The Back To School: 101 hub introduces a number of popular musical genres along with celebrity commentary from some of the top names in the game.

TIDAL first launched its innovative 101 playlist formats back in 2019 and since then, the curated playlists have introduced fans to music and sounds that are most likely outside their usual wheelhouses while also bringing folks up to speed on the genre they’re hoping to learn more about.

For the first week of September, Paul Wall guides the Chopped & Screwed 101 and gives honor to the late, great DJ Screw. Dave Koz, a name probably familiar to a certain segment of music fans, rightfully helms the Smooth Jazz 101 playlist.

Arturo O’Farrill covers the Latin jazz 101 playlist, and Deafheaven dives into post-metal lore. Lisandro Meza offers expert takes on Colombian cumbia, and that’s just a sampling of offerings soon to come. Each week, new curators and speakers will be a part of the Back To School: 101 genre selections and will break down their respective genres.

To check out TIDAL’s brand new Back To School:101 hub, click here.

Photo: Getty