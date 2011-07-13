Kanye West Reportedly Debuting Line At Fashion Week

Kanye West Debuting Line At Fashion Week

Rumors are swirling that Kanye West will make his first move as a designer after the G.O.O.D. Music head debuts a line at NY fashion week.

According to British fashion mag Grazia, “excellent sources” tell them that Ye’s been working on a womenswear collection for months now and is working with Louise Goldin and Louise Wilson for his unveiling.

Grazia reports,

“With studios in both East London and New York, Kanye has apparently hired knit-wear supremo, Louise Goldin, to oversee design, St Martins MA legend, Louise Wilson, has been giving him one-to-one tuition – which explains his previous declarations that he wanted to study at the prestigious art school – and assumptions are that he has hired a very established stylist to work as a consultant.”

As previously reported, Kanye was rumored to be selling a line of special edition scarves with scenes from his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album on them.

Fashion Week kicks off Thursday July, 14.