ItsBizkit ft. Uncle Murda & Benny The Butcher “Straight Cap,” Rich The Kid ft. Polo G “Prada Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 9.8.21

We always said that when there’s a bag to be had, Benny The Butcher will go and get it regardless if it’s with well-known artists or up and comers from unknown territory. Today he goes with the latter.

Linking up with Uncle Murda for ItsBizKit’s visuals to “Straight Cap,” the three men politic at the trap house which is stylishly designed with some street art as they sip out some red cups and blow some thick smoke.

On a less gritty note, Rich The Kid takes to the road with Polo G in his clip for “Prada Remix” and with two young women riding with them enjoy the sun rays before turning up under the bright stars at night. Also they apparently buried somebody but that’s a story for another day (or visual).

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Victoria Monet, Grip, and more.

ITSBIZKIT FT. UNCLE MURDA & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “STRAIGHT CAP”

RICH THE KID FT. POLO G – “PRADA REMIX”

VICTORIA MONET – “COASTIN”

LITTLE SIMZ FT. OBONGJAYAR – “POINT AND KILL”

GRIP – “MOMMA TOLD ME”

MUZI – “I KNOW IT“

‘LO SWEATER FT. CAM BELLS – “AVENUE & HIL HOLLA”