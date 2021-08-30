Saigon ft. Benny The Butcher “No Witness,” B-Real ft. Berner “Number 9” & More | Daily Visuals 8.30.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute there back in the mid 00’s it seemed like Saigon was rap star bound when he had Just Blaze on the boards and the hood buzzin’ with his mixtape cuts.

Things ain’t exactly work out how we thought it should’ve but the man still got bars and comes through with some Benny The Butcher assisted visuals to “No Witness” where he shows and proves he still got that work as he and Benny light up the studio with some fire verses. Benny’s getting every damn bag available on that table!

Back on the West Coast, Hip-Hop triple OG, B-Real of Cypress Hill links up with Berner to ride through the streets of Cali while burning some sticky-icky for the clip to “Number 9.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from OutKast, Drag-On, and more.

SAIGON FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “NO WITNESS”

B-REAL FT. BERNER – “NUMBER 9”

OUTKAST – “TWO DOPE BOYZ”

DRAG-ON – “MINDSET”

YOUNG BUCK & CHITTY – “NIGHTMARE”

JORJA SMITH – “TIME”

POPCAAN & BERES HAMMOND – “A MOTHER’S LOVE”

SAUCE TWINZ – “ON SAUCE”

YN JAY – “OH MY GAWD”

DDG – “IF I GO BROKE”

HUNCKHO BOOKIE FT. YUNGEEN ACE – “WILD CHILD”

ROCKO BALLIN – “STILL HOPIN”