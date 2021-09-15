G-Eazy Arrested For Early Morning Brawl During Fashion Week

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

At first glance G-Eazy doesn’t exactly strike fear into the hearts of men (or some women), but apparently the man isn’t shy about putting paws on people who he feels step outta line.

According to Page Six, the “No Limit” artist was booked and charged by NYPD on Monday (Sept. 13) after partaking in a bruhaha this past Friday morning following some Fashion Week parties at Le Bain and the Boom Boom Room.

“Sources told us that at around 12:40 a.m. “something set someone off” and in the ensuing melee someone in G-Eazy’s crew ended up hitting socialite Daniel Chetrit — who is the son of real estate developer Joseph Chetrit and whose famous pals include Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid — over the head with a bottle.”

Police tell Page Six that G-Eazy was “charged with assault after a 29-year-old male and 32-year-old male reported being struck by the defendant.” Whether or not anyone else was charged is anyone’s guess, but being that G-Eazy is a celebrity you know he’s gonna get sued for big paper even though none of the people he punched were hospitalized after the incident.

This isn’t Eazy’s first run-in with the law for violence though as he was locked up in Stockholm for punching a security guard back in 2018. After getting bagged authorities found 1.5 ounces of cocaine in his possession.

G-Eazy gotta learn how to be easy, Jesus.