Courtney B. Vance Honors Michael K. Williams At Emmys, Questions ‘Lovecraft Countr’y Cancelation

Esteemed actor Courtney B. Vance took some time out to pay tribute to his Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams while accepting an Emmy, and he also had pointed criticism over the series not being brought back as well.

Vance received his award this past Sunday (September 12th) for his role as George Freeman at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony for the smash HBO horror/sci-fi series and paid homage to Williams, who died on September 6th in his acceptance speech after thanking show creator Misha Green, his family, and other co-stars. “Finally to Michael K. Williams,” he began. “Misha said it best. Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit, and with way too much style. May he rest in power and let us all honor his immense legacy by being a little more love forward, a little more endless in thought, and a little more swaggy in act.” Backstage, Vance pointed to his award and said, “This is his.”

The veteran actor also had some pointed comments about HBO’s decision to cancel the show despite its numerous accolades, including 18 nominations at the ceremony. “I’m very, very happy and at the same time, I’m very sad because of Michael and because we’re not still doing the show. In my mind and in my spirit it doesn’t make sense,” he said. “I’m sad for audiences that we don’t get to see like Game of Thrones we don’t get to see seven years, eight years of following these characters and learning more about that time period and learning about our people and their struggles.” He closed out his comments by hoping that the show will continue to win more awards ” to send a message.”

Williams is nominated for a Best Supporting Actor award at the upcoming Emmys, which will air on September 19th.