Guess Who’s Back: Scarface Has Successful Kidney Transplant Thanks To Son Chris Jordan

A father’s love cannot be measured in words and when it’s properly provided, his children will do almost anything for them. Brad Jordan, largely known to the world as Scarface, received a kidney from his son, Chris Jordan, and both men are recovering well.

Scarface, as beloved a rapper as there has ever been, has been candid about his health woes over the years and has survived a bout with COVID-19 in the past year. The news went wide that Face was in seek of a kidney and amazingly, his son was a match and provided his father with a new lease on life.

In the days leading up to the surgery, Chris has displayed images showing just how close he and his dad are and heartwarming doesn’t begin to describe how in sync they appear. The latest image features father and son, hands locked, as they’re draped in hospital robes. As game as ever, Scarface gave a knowing smile to the camera in a post from Rap-A-Lot Records honcho J Prince, who also offered a moving tribute to the act.

From J Prince’s IG:

Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys. I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery.

Amen to that.

Check out the images below and get well, Brother Mob!

Photo: Getty