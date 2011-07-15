Lil Kim Removed From Monica’s Single By The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother

Voletta Wallace Takes Lil Kim Off Monica’s New Single

While Lil Kim fans were excited to hear the Queen Bee on a new track with Monica, their joy may have been short lived now that Kim’s been removed from the single.

As previously reported Monica debuted her track “Anything (To Find You)” that samples The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya” and includes a verse from both Kim and Rick Ross.

Now according to Monica Lil Kim’s been taken off the track by Biggie Smalls’ mother Voletta Wallace.

Wallace, who controls the late rapper’s estate, has reportedly blocked clearance for Kim to appear on the track to the dismay of not only Monica but the track’s producer—Missy Elliot.

Obviously frustrated about the situation, Monica took to Twitter to say,

“I am just finding out what has happened to my single and myself & Missy are beyond hurt that @LilKim was removed. She’s our friend, a legend & @LilKim will get the respect she deserves at all cost. The clearance was revoked & I’m fighting to get it reinstated by the Biggie Estate. We respect all parties involved & were gonna do WHATEVER to keep the song as is because @lilKim the bizness on the record. I am as thorough as they come and I LOVE @LilKim bottom line is Ms Wallace has the final say and she said No. If we put it out we get SUED. Your directing your anger in the wrong place & I am far 2deep in the game 2play games. These r facts. Still fighting 4 Kim to be on it.”

Since then Kim’s also taken to Twitter to speak on the situation and said,

“I want y’all to know @missyelliott & @monicabrown have been going HARD As A MOTHAFawkA 4 this situation. I love them so much!!! My babies! They can’t stop us #teamlilkim here we come!!!!!!! #LooksLikeMoney.”

Listen to “Anything For You” featuring Lil Kim and Rick Ross below.