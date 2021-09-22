DJ Akademiks Launches ‘Off The Record’ Video Podcast On Spotify

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Akademiks is back with his brand new podcast. Actually, a “vodcast.”

Since the forever-controversial Hip-Hop commentator parted ways with Complex, Joe Budden and Everyday Struggle, most of his drama-infused content was brought to us via Twitch, but on Monday, the Jamaica-born, New York-raised media personality officially launched his new video podcast, Off the Record, which is available exclusively on Spotify.

Off the Record will release three video episodes a week. Each episode will feature “two roundtable discussions and one interview featuring an artist or celebrity driving the culture forward,” according to a press release sent to Hip Hop Wired. The podcast will also feature special live episodes on Spotify Greenroom.

Following the podcast’s first episode—which Akademiks recapped on his YouTube channel—the former Rutgers University DJ will be sitting down with rapper Rich the Kid to discuss things like the “Plug Walk” rapper’s journey and career as well as his top pics for which rappers are running things in Hip Hop’s current culture.

Future guests for the show have yet to be announced, but what is known is this time around, Akademiks won’t be sharing the hosting stage with anyone else. In his first episode recap, Akademiks was adamant in saying, while he will likely have recurring guests, this is his platform and he will not have a co-host.

Beyond that, Akademiks said he has put a lot of energy, work, and money into giving his new podcast top-notch production value and making it one that will blow every other Hip-Hop podcast out the water.