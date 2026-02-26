Subscribe
Close
News

Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

T.I.’s engineer is definitely clocking overtime, as he dropped yet another diss track aimed at 50 Cent.

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

T.I.’s engineer is definitely clocking overtime, as he dropped yet another diss track aimed at 50 Cent.

Alright, TIP, we get it.

Taking a page out of fellow ATLien Latto’s playbook, “get in the booth, b*tch,” TIP did just that. This time, he used an unflattering photo of Fif from when the Queens rapper dropped 60 pounds for his role in the 2011 film All Things Fall Apart.

The dramatic weight loss left 50 Cent nearly unrecognizable, and the image has followed him ever since. TIP shared his third diss online with the caption:

“Msg to the Dildo Dealer: I don’t make memes I MAKE MUSIC!!!! IDGAF what you erase…You keep posting = it’s problems!!!! #WhatBully.”

The “Dildo Dealer” jab appears to reference an alleged photo resurfaced by TIP’s son, King, which shows 50 Cent holding sex toys. In his post, King took aim at the In Da Club rapper, writing:

“Curtis the Johnson Juggler DIS DA MAGIC STICK YOU TALKING BOUT? I just know dis tuff & buff a** n*gga ain’t outchea in the general public gripping dix in real life.”

King followed up with another post alleging that 50 Cent cooperated with police after the death of associate Lodi Mack:

“I got 21 questions but just answert his one, who was Lodi Mack, y’all know? Whoever he was, after he died that’s when freaky cent started to fear for his life and….well it’s up there. Is this who called my pops a rat with NO BLACK & WHITE WELL HERE’S YOUR’S SIR!”

As of now, 50 Cent has not responded directly to any of TIP’s diss tracks, instead choosing to continue trolling online, a lane he’s long mastered.

Related Tags

50 Cent T.I.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 in London

    Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly 'Disgusted And Repulsed' Over BAFTAs Incident That Made His Parents 'Break Down In Tears'

    Bossip
    Mardi Gras baddies Vol 2

    Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026, Vol. 2

    Bossip

    A Casket, Playboy Bunnies & American Flags: Dig Into Supreme's Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

    Cassius Life
    94th Annual 2022 Oscar's Awards

    7 Of The Biggest Award Show Blunders Of All Time

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    7 Items
    Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting “Pay-For-Pray” Hallow App

    Comment
    The Alabama Solution screen cap
    2 Items
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    ‘The Alabama Solution’ Prison Doc Up For An Oscar

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Hov Moves: JAY-Z Changes Name To JAŸ-Z On Streaming Platforms

    Comment
    dsavv
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

    Comment
    Let's Rap About It - Press Cocktail & Conversation
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Posts Video Of Jim Jones Attempting To Break Into His Podcast Studio, Allegedly

    Comment
    Trending
    Files From The Epstein Library Photo Illustrations
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    DOJ Allegedly Removed Portion Of Epstein Files Connected To Trump

    Comment
    Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Byron Donalds’ Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

    Comment
    BET Awards 2007 - Nominees, Host and Honorees Announcement
    8 Items
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Drops 50 Cent Diss Track Snippet, Fans Tell Curtis To Get Up

    Comment
    68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
    News  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Police Visit Ray J’s Home Over Alleged Domestic Dispute

    Comment
    EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show
    11 Items
    News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close