UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police After Escaping Custody

UK Drill Rapper dsavv Disses Police On IG After Escaping Custody Twice

Escaping from police custody twice in one week, dsavv delivered a track taunting the authorities and referencing a Top Boy character.

Published on February 20, 2026
dsavv

The United Kingdom Drill scene is abuzz after one of their own, dsavv, escaped police twice in one week and had the gall to deliver a song about his feat. In a video posted on social media, dsavv can be seen taunting the “old Bill” and referencing a character from the popular crime drama, Top Boy.

As reported by the BBC, Daniel Boakye, the given name of dsavv, escaped London’s Lewisham Hospital after entering the facility for medical treatment this past Sunday (February 15). Five days prior, Boakye, 21, escaped from guards at the West Middlesex University Hospital before being captured by the Met Police the next day.

On dsavv’s Instagram page, he can be seen and heard rapping alongside a track where he taunts the police for their failure to keep him captive, doing so while smoking and posturing for the camera. In the background, a news report of his arrest and escape flashed on a television screen behind him.

In the verse, Boakye raps, “I just broke out of jail like Modie/F*ck the government, fam, they’re phonies,” pointing to the Top Boy character of Morris “Modie” Gregory, who was depicted by fellow rapper, Dave.

Boakye was placed in jail back in 2023 and sentenced to six years and five months in connection with working with a robbery gang that targeted their victims with knives and stole phone passwords.

Met Police released a statement about Boakye’s escape, which read, “We are searching for a 21-year-old man who absconded from Lewisham Hospital at around 3.05pm on Sunday, February 15. Officers gave chase but could not detain Boakye before he left the building

“We are currently reviewing this incident to fully understand the events which unfolded. The Met’s directorate of professional standards is aware,” the statement concluded.

Check out the video of the track below.

Photo: Met Police

