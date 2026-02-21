Subscribe
Chris Pratt Slammed For Promoting "Pay-For-Pray" Hallow App

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting "Pay-For-Pray" Hallow App

The app is backed by Vice President JD Vance and billionaire Donald Trump supporter, Peter Thiel, which many point out leans conservative and opposes abortion.

Published on February 21, 2026
Getty Images / Chris Pratt / Gwen Stefani / Mark Wahlberg

Chris Pratt, aka Star Lord, Gwen Stefani, and Mark Wahlberg are all feeling the wrath of social media for promoting Hallow, a Catholic prayer and meditation app.

Pratt, who is no stranger to being dragged on social media, is getting called out for an Instagram post promoting the Fasting Friday challenge on the app that is backed by our lame Vice President, JD Vance, and billionaire Donald Trump supporter, Peter Thiel, which many point out leans conservative and opposes abortion.

“It is time, Lent is here, and this year I’ll be back on @hallowapp leading the Fasting Friday challenges again alongside @markwahlberg,” Pratt wrote.

“Forty days. Focused prayer. Intentional sacrifice. Loving even when it’s hard. I’d love for you to join me.”

Pratt wasn’t alone; Gwen Stefani also got in on the pay-for-profit madness, dropping her own video calling for her followers to participate in the challenge.

“I find this company disturbing. I was raised Catholic. Stefani is a practicing Catholic. Prayer is free. Lent is free. Any Catholic can go to their church and pray whenever they want. They can find a free prayer group or Bible Study. People should NOT profit from prayer,” one person wrote on social media.

Bruh.

Interesting hustle if you ask us.

You can see more reactions below.

