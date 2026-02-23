Subscribe
Man With Tourette's Shouted Slurs At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

The 2026 BAFTA Awards concluded in London on Sunday but the ceremony was met with a moment that has social media buzzing.

Published on February 22, 2026
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

The 2026 BAFTA Awards have concluded, but the event featured several moments where a Tourette’s Syndrome activist’s outbursts were overheard. John Davidson, the subject of a nominated biography, I Swear, was in attendance at the BAFTA Awards and shouted out the N-word, among other words some might have found offensive.

Davidson, a Scottish activist who has been featured in past documentaries, was in attendance at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday.

Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on hand to present the nominees for the Best Special Visual Effects. Davidson shouted the N-word during their time onstage, but the pair appeared to be unmoved by the moment.

In a report from Deadline, BAFTA Awards host Alan Cummings apologized for Davidson’s outbursts, which we should carefully note are involuntary despite the nature and tone of the words that were heard.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming said. “Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

While Cummings reiterated that Davidson’s outbursts were involuntary, the broadcast featured some of the vulgarities that the activist shouted. Further, it was reported that Davidson excused himself from the venue, and the show continued without further hitches.

As understanding as some in attendance at the awards may have been, and who were familiar with Davidson’s story, many on social media are expressing their disdain, especially with the racial slurs shouted at Jordan and Lindo.

We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

michael b. jordan N-Word racial slur racial slurs

