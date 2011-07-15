Chris Brown Sets A Record At Performance On Today Show [Video]

Chris Brown Performs On Today Show & Sets Record

The controversy surrounding Chris Brown due to alleged gay slurs and rumored issues with Drake has not stopped Breezy’s fans from supporting him.

18,000 of Brown’s followers showed up to see him perform this morning live on the Today Show and actually set a record for attendance.

Many of them camped outside since yesterday holding signs that read “Team Breezy.” Chris performed hits off his F.A.M.E album and a few other classics for the record breaking audience.

You can see a few of the live records below.