Who Asked For This?: Kim Kardashian To Host ‘SNL’, Young Thug Among Musical Guests

The first hosts and musical guests of the new season, its 47th, of Saturday Night Live have been announced, and at least one person in the former group will raise eyebrows. Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian has been tapped to host SNL.

We gotta say it—Who asked for this? Who suggested it?

Besides Kardashian, the hosts, announced by the usual tweet of an image of dates and names on Post-Its is a murderer’s row of actors. Owen Wilson will hold down the season premiere on October 2, followed by Kardashian the next week and then Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis on October 16 and October 23, respectively.

For Hip-Hop heads, mark your calendars for October 16 when Atlanta rapper Young Thug will be the musical guest. The other acts slated for the start of the new season include Kacey Musgraves, Halsey and Brandi Carlile.

Last we saw Kardashian she was channeling a Yeezy-like aesthetic at the Met Ball by donning an all-black outfit that included a full face mask. There’s also the matter of Wack 100 claiming he has an unseen Kardashian and Ray J sex tape, but we aren’t holding our breath when it comes to the merits of that claim.