The Hot Girl Coach Is Here: Megan Thee Stallion & Her Knees Star In Nike’s Latest “Play New” Campaign

Megan The Stallion, aka the bag securer, is now one of Nike’s newest ambassadors.

Thursday (Sept. 23) revealed she teamed with the Swoosh to release a new campaign spot that highlights the Houston native’s fitness journey while making the point that what she does on the stage and in the booth doesn’t make her any less of an athlete.

In the 1 minute spot, she makes one hell of a case responding to those who doubt her, saying, “let’s see you run through 12-hour dance rehearsals. Train five days a week. Then perform in front of 50,000 people squatting 50% of the time.” We can’t argue with that.

In an Instagram post sharing the new spot, she further hammered home her point, stating, “Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. I am an athlete, and so are you.”

In the spot, Thee Stallion also revealed that people pushed her to try her hand at sports like basketball, volleyball, and track growing up because of her height. She quickly realized that none of them were for her before she found her lane in Hip-Hop.

“I love my body, first of all. That’s number one. I’m curvy. I’m thick. I’m tall. But I definitely want to make sure I’m keeping myself healthy, mentally and physically,” the leader of the Hotties says. The “Big Ole Freak” crafter says she keeps herself accountable while pushing others to set goals that are not too hard to accomplish. The Stallion also wants to keep it real with the Hotties by not just showing progress but showing the hard work it took to get those results.

That’s real. We are intrigued to see what other fruits this partnership between Nike and Megan Thee Stallion produces.

You can watch Thee Stallion’s new Nike spot below.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty