Matthew Knowles Denies Stealing From Beyonce

Matthew Knowles Says He Didn’t Steal From Beyonce

After being fired from his post as Beyonce’s manager earlier in May and accused of taking tour money, Matthew Knowles is vehemently denying that he stole from his multi-million dollar daughter and his a filed a lawsuit to prove it.

Knowles filed suit earlier this week accusing Beyonce’s label, Columbia Records, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and her husband Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, of making “negative comments about me.”

“We absolutely have not taken any money from Beyonce, and all dollars will be accounted for,” Mathew Knowles told The Associated Press. “In no way have we stole money. Again, this about the people who have made these claims — they have to come into the light.”

Papa Knowles added, that he may have been deliberately pushed out of his position saying,

“The team ironically appeared to be a cross-pollination of Beyonce’s team, Roc Nation’s team, and Live Nation’s team, who ironically have the most to gain,” he said.

Knowles, who has steered B’s career since her start with Destiny’s Child, admits he has not spoken with Beyonce but clarified that this is not an attack on his daughter.

“The relationship with Beyonce is extremely amicable. I want to make that clear. Where there’s concern is the people that she’s doing business with,” he said. “I’m challenging all of these folks on integrity, professional integrity.”

Beyonce claims she had just outgrown her father as her manager.