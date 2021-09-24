Goodie Mob ft. Big Boi “Prey 4 Da Sheep,” Swae Lee ft. Jhene Aiko “In The Dark” & More | Daily Visuals 9.24.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta’s been on the Hip-Hop map for more than two decades now and while today’s artists are enjoying the fruits of hailing from the Big Peach, some OG’s reunite to remind y’all who planted the seed.

In the visuals to “Prey 4 Da Sheep,” Goodie Mob and Big Boi link up to keep an eye on the ills of society while holing up in the crib with some high powered artillery and thick young women feeling up on each other. Guns and fun, right?

On a softer note, Swae Lee takes it back to 2005 to showcase was prom night was like complete with the old school big back televisions and flip phones as he and Jhene Aiko perform for the graduating class in the clip for “In The Dark.” We miss high school.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yung Nudy featuring 21 Savage, Lil Duval featuring Boosie Badazz, and more.

GOODIE MOB FT. BIG BOI – “PREY 4 DA SHEEP”

SWAE LEE FT. JHENE AIKO – “IN THE DARK”

YOUNG NUDY & 21 SAVAGE – “CHILD’S PLAY”

LIL DUVAL FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “SEXY”

LARRY JUNE & CARDO – “DON’T TRY IT”

GIVEON – “FOR TONIGHT”