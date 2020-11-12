Goodie Mob Talks New Album, ‘Soul Food’ 25th Anniversary [Video]

We speak with Goodie Mob as they touch on their new music, Soul Food’s 25 year anniversary, Verzuz, politics, and their legacy as Atlanta legends.

| 11.12.20
Goodie Mob

Source: TV One / TV One

Goodie Mob has come a long way since the public first heard the paranoid piano stabs on their first charting single “Cell Therapy” in 1995.

In the 25 years since the legendary Atlanta rap quartet debuted the seminal Soul Food LP that_along with OutKast & their Dungeon Family super clique—helped build the foundation of Atlanta‘s rap dominance. Cee-Lo, Khujo, Big Gipp, and T-Mo are still solid as ever as they return with Survival Kit, their first album together in seven long years.

Hip-Hop Wired spoke with the group as they touched on their new music, Soul Food’s 25 year anniversary, Verzuz, politics, and their legacy as Atlanta legends.

atlanta , goodie m.O.b.

