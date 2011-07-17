Beyonce Calls Astronauts On Space Shuttle Atlantis For Words Of Encouragement [Video]

The flight crew of NASA’s Space Shuttle Atlantis got an unexpected wake-up call when Beyonce phoned them with encouraging words.

With her single “Run the World (Girls)” playing in the background, Beyoncé delivered a pre-recorded message to the astronauts of STS-135 on Flight Day 9.

“Good morning Atlantis. Sandy, Chris, Doug, and Rex, you inspire all of us to dare to live our dreams, to know that we’re smart enough and strong enough to achieve this. This song is especially for my girl Sandy and all the women who’ve taken us to space with them, and the girls who are our future explorers.”

Sandy thanked B before starting the days work, saying:

“Good morning, Houston. A big thanks to Beyoncé for taking the time out of her schedule to record us a greeting, and we’re ready for another day here on Atlantis.”

To hear the full wake-up call, peep the video below.