FOX News Slams ‘The Today Show’ For Chris Brown Performance,”He Beat His Girlfriend To A Pulp” [Video]

FOX News Criticizes Chris Brown

Although Chris Brown gave a record breaking performance Friday at NBC’s ‘The Today Show’, not everyone was happy about it.

FOX News host Laura Ingraham slammed NBC Friday for allowing Brown to perform and asked viewers if the network was “rewarding bad behavior.”

Speaking on Brown she said,

“You may remember the singer Chris Brown, he pleaded guilty to beating his then girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009. Sane Americans were disgusted by his bad behavior but that did not stop him from getting top billing this morning on The Today Show.”

Ingram and FOX didn’t stop there however, they also took to the streets before the performance showing fans pictures of a battered and bruised Rihanna and asked them how they felt about it.

“Just wanna show you this one picture, here’s a picture of Rihanna after the incident and I’ve never seen a picture of Chris Brown where it showed that he had any sort of injuries anywhere close to this.”

The Chris Brown segment went on for 8 minutes and included a debate on whether Brown should’ve been added to the Today Show after “beating his girlfriend to a pulp” and using the “n-word”, the “c-word”, the “f-word”, the “s-word” and some of the “most misogynistic lyrics in his top songs”

Breezy obviously got word of the segment himself and took to Twitter to defend himself saying,

FOX News has yet to respond.

Check out FOX slamming Chris Brown for 8 minutes below.