Diddy Faces Another Lawsuit

Diddy Sued Over Justin’s Shooting

A man that was shot at Justin’s is suing Sean “Diddy” Combs, owner of the Atlanta restaurant.

Leroy “Tony” Austin attended an event at Justin’s back in November of 2010, he was reportedly sitting in the car with a man named Lawrence Jackson when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle.

They were both rushed to the hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.

Austin, who has worked in the music business for years at Def Jam and as co-president of Russell Simmons Music Group named Combs in a lawsuit over the shooting.

The suit claims that the operators of the restaurant knew about the “dangerous and hazardous conditions” and that Diddy failed to maintain a safe environment around Justin’s.