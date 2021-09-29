HHW Gaming: ‘Battlefield 2042’ Open Beta Dates Revealed, Here’s How You Can Get In On The Action

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s beta has come and gone. Now it’s time for Battlefield 2042 to give us a taste of what’s to come.

Tuesday (Sept.28), EA revealed the dates for Battlefield 2042’s open beta, and it’s right around the corner. Starting October 6 at midnight PST, those who preordered the game and are EA Play members will have early access to the beta until October 7. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you will also be able to take advantage of early access because EA Play is included in your subscription.

Once early access is done, the beta will open up to everyone from October 8-9 and can be downloaded free of charge. You can begin preloading the beta on your console of choice or PC starting October 5. EA also shared that players will experience the massive, iconic sandbox Conquest mode where the “action now centers around sectors consisting of several flags instead of individual control points.”

The intense action that we witnessed in the reveal trailer will take place on the Orbital map that EA describes as “a race against time and hostile conditions as you fight around the site of an imminent rocket launch.” So we will get our first glimpse of the world-changing event that we saw take place in the trailer involving the launching of the rocket.

As far as the specialists available for use, there will be four, Webster Mackay and his grappling hook, Maria Falck the combat surgeon, Pytor “Boris” Guskovsky, the sentry operator, and Wikus “Casper” Van Daele, the recon soldier/sniper.

For those playing the beta on PC, the requirements were also shared by EA:

Minimum PC Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Core i5 6600K Memory: 8GB

8GB Video Memory: 4GB

4GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

AMD Radeon RX 560 DirectX: 12

12 Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 100GB

Recommended PC Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Intel Core i7 4790 Memory: 16GB

16GB Video Memory: 8GB

8GB Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT DirectX: 12

12 Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

512 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD

Battlefield 2042 LOOKS like it will give Call of Duty: Vanguard some serious competition. We can’t wait to get our virtual boots on the ground. Until then, step into the open beta trailer below.

Photo: EA / DICE