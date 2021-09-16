HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ BETA Weekend 2 Is Live & Free-To-Play On All Platforms

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

PlayStation owners were first to hit the battlefield in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s BETA, now it’s time for the rest of the combatants to get in on the action.

Starting Thursday (Sept.16), Activision’s Call of Duty: Vanguard BETA will be live and free99 for COD fans across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, or S, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net. Usually, to have access to Call of Duty betas, gamers would have to preorder the game or have an Xbox Live Gold membership, but that won’t be the case this time around.

Activision encourages those participating in the BETA to put in that work while playing Vanguard’s fast-paced multiplayer mode that takes the intense action back to World War II, allowing them to try out new weaponry, field upgrades, and killstreaks that is unlocked by earning XP.

Those who grind and manage to hit level 20 before the beta comes to an end will be rewarded with the Rat-A-Tat weapon blueprint when the full game launches. Beta participants also will unlock Task Force One Operator Sergeant Arthur Kingsley for use in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Call of Duty: Vanguard BETA’s second free weekend is live right now and will go on until September 18, 1 PM EST. Call of Duty Vanguard drops on November 5.

You can peep the announcement trailer below.

—

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty: Vanguard