HHW Gaming: Activision Unveils ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Multiplayer, Drops PS5 & PS4 Beta Details

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s almost time to return to the battlefield for Call of Duty’s new chapter, Vanguard. Ahead of the game’s release, players will get a chance to take the multiplayer for a spin.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is taking things from the modern age of warfare and going back in time to highlight the birth of the Special Forces in the game’s forthcoming gripping campaign that we got to see a glimpse of during Gamescom. Now, it’s time to gear up and get in the fight as one of the members of the elite group of soldiers.

Revealed on PlayStation’s blog in a post written by Activision’s Daniel Noel, he describes Vanguard’s multiplayer as a “new era” and that will feature “tactical combat with a focus on a global cast of Operators” and will be “deeply integrated.” He also shared that the multiplayer’s Beta is right around the corner and, of course, PlayStation 5 and 4 owners who preordered the game will be first to hit the battlefield beginning September 10 at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST to Monday, September 13 at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST with pre-load being available now.

Those fortunate enough to experience the beta will be able to try out the new Champion Hill tournament mode or keep things old school by playing either Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. Cole also confirmed Patrol, another new multiplayer mode that will be available that features an “objective-based mode features a scoring zone in near-constant motion, forcing Operators to stay on the move.”

Weekend one will also feature three maps for beta players to experience: Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu, which span three different fronts of WWII and three distinctly different environments.

When weekend two rolls around, the beta will become open to all PlayStation owners lasts from Thursday, September 16 at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST to Monday, September 20 at 10 AM PT / 6 PM BST. Noel also confirmed that all participants in the Beta “who reach a level of 20 will receive a bonus Weapon Blueprint for use in Call of Duty: Vanguard at the game’s launch on November 5 and in Call of Duty: Warzone when the new map launches later this year.”

Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One owners keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more information about details about those consoles’ beta.

Until then, you can peep the multiplayer trailer below.

—

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty: Vanguard