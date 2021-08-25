HHW Gaming x Gamescon 2021: Everything Announced During Opening Night Live

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Gamescon 2021 officially kicked off Wednesday (Aug.25), and there was plenty shown off.

Geoff Keighly kicked off the event that is annually held in Germany from Los Angeles because of the still raging pandemic. During the presentation, there was big game reveals and a surprising announcement of a limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle and Elite Series 2 controller, with pre-orders selling out immediately.

With that out the way, Keighly hit us with plenty of looks at highly anticipated titles gamers have been eagerly anticipating, plus some updates on release dates. We learned that Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn which players can now enjoy at 60 FPS on PS5. The sequel will be coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022.

That’s not all. We also learned a new playable character is coming to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, a new cinematic story trailer for F, a deeper dive into Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and much more.

You can peep all of the trailers in the gallery below and remember to keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more Gamescon coverage.

Photo: Guerrilla Games / PlayStation