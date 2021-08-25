HHW Gaming x Gamescon 2021: Everything Announced During Opening Night Live

Gamescon 2021 officially kicked off Wednesday (Aug.25), and there was plenty shown off.
Geoff Keighly kicked off the event that is annually held in Germany from Los Angeles because of the still raging pandemic. During the presentation, there was big game reveals and a surprising announcement of a limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle and Elite Series 2 controller, with pre-orders selling out immediately.
With that out the way, Keighly hit us with plenty of looks at highly anticipated titles gamers have been eagerly anticipating, plus some updates on release dates. We learned that Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn which players can now enjoy at 60 FPS on PS5. The sequel will be coming to PS4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18, 2022.
That’s not all. We also learned a new playable character is coming to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, a new cinematic story trailer for F, a deeper dive into Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and much more.
You can peep all of the trailers in the gallery below and remember to keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more Gamescon coverage.
Photo: Guerrilla Games / PlayStation
1. Death Stranding Director’s Cut – Preview Trailer | PS5
Tomorrow is in your hands. From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defying experience, now expanded and remastered for the PlayStation 5 console in the definitive Director’s Cut.
Out 24 September 2021. Pre-order now at: store.playstation.com/concept/234585 In the future, a mysterious event known as the DEATH STRANDING has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to grotesque creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society.
Take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, explore new locations with extra missions and minigames, experience an extended storyline, and much more.
2. Dolmen – Story Trailer | PS5, PS4
Mission briefing: An interdimensional rift appeared at the mining station in Revion Prime. We need to contain the effects of this catastrophe before it is too late. We don’t know if this was an attack, an accident, or a natural phenomenon…
… but we know what caused it.
Dolmen is a terrifying new action RPG that combines futuristic Sci-Fi and Cosmic Horror elements. Dolmen casts players onto a hostile alien world known as Revion Prime. Your job? Bring back samples of a crystal with particularly unique properties; the so-called “Dolmen”.
These crystals are capable of allowing interaction between realities, revolutionizing space exploration, and changing the known world forever. Surviving is the last thing this world wants you to do. Will you see your timeline erased or will you overcome the challenge that awaits you? Dolmen is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022.
3. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – Enemy of My Enemy Gamescom Trailer
When each choice you make could take away your own humanity, are you prepared to do anything to survive?
4. Valfaris: Mecha Therion – Announcement Reveal Trailer | PS5, PS4
5. Splitgate – Season 0 Beta | PS5, PS4
Splitgate Season 0 Beta Update is here! Check out the new map Karman Station, the brand new 100 Level Battle Pass, and the new game mode, Infection!
6. Jurassic World Evolution 2 – Pre-order Trailer
Following the roaring success of Jurassic World Evolution, the stunning sequel offers players an original Campaign mode, expanded construction options, over 75 dinosaurs and pre-historic species including flying and marine reptiles, more customisation choices, and the all-new Chaos Theory mode in which they can play through ’what if’ scenarios from the Jurassic World Franchise.
7. Far Cry 6 – Official Story Trailer
Discover the story of Yaran Dictator Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito) and the modern guerrillas rising up against him.
A revolution is not won by the fearless – it is won by the feared. Welcome to Libertad.
8. JETT: The Far Shore – Release Date Announcement
JETT: The Far Shore set to deploy October 5th 2021 on PS5 and PS4. Set sail on a sea of stars and deploy to a mythic ocean planet.
9. Call of Duty: Vanguard – Stalingrad Demo Play-through
Get a first look at the Call of Duty: Vanguard Campaign, in this Stalingrad Level play-through. Rise on every front. #Vanguard arrives November 5th. Pre-order today
10. Genshin Impact – Aloy Teaser | PS5 | PS4
Aloy, the legendary Nora Huntress from Horizon Zero Dawn, answers the call of adventure in Teyvat and embarks on an all-new journey.
11. Saints Row – Announce Trailer
Saints Row arrives February 25th 2022.
Witness the birth of the Saints. In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made. Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger-than-life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures, and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top.
As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you’ll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it’s just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime.
Pre-Order Now to receive the Idols Anarchy Pack.
12. CrossfireX – Official Gameplay Trailer |
CrossfireX delivers an intense FPS experience spanning multiple thrilling gameplay modes and a cinematic campaign.
13. LEGO Star Wars Gamescom Gameplay Trailer 2
Experience a galaxy far, far away like never before in LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga — coming Spring 2022.
14. Marvel’s Midnight Suns – ‘The Awakening’ | Official Announcement Trailer
When Hell awakens, only they can stop it. Rise up and join a darker order of heroes to defeat Lilith before the Darkhold is complete in this tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe.
#DarknessFalls when Marvel’s Midnight Suns arrives March 2022.