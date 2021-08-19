HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty’ Takes It Back To World War II In ‘Vanguard’ Reveal Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Activision let the cat out of the bag earlier this week when it finally revealed Call of Duty: Vanguard, the next installment in the iconic first-person shooter franchise. Now we get to see even more about the upcoming title.

Thursday (Aug.19), Warzone players got the first opportunity to feast their eyes on the Sledgehammer Studios produced game during the “Battle of Verdansk” event in the free-to-play online component of the game. Eventually, the trailer made its way online, showing the World War II action gamers can look forward to when the game arrives later this year.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature a “historically inspired” single-player campaign that will focus on the origin of the special forces, with the story being told from multiple points of view. Sledgehammer says the campaign, which features input from sci-fi writer Tochi Onyebuchi tells “the untold stories of multinational heroes that formed Task Force One, changing the face of history and setting the stage for special forces as we know it.”

The game will feature characters inspired by real-world personalities like Lt. Polina Petrova, for example, based on Soviet sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko, also famously known as “Lady Death.”

Of course, the game will feature a multiplayer component and integration with Call of Duty: Zombies and Warzone. The announcement of Call of Duty: Vanguard comes as Sledgehammer’s parent company Activision Blizzard has been embroiled in claims that it fostered a culture of sexual harassment following a lawsuit filed by California. In response, employees staged a walkout, and multiple high-profile developers have left Blizzard, including president J.Allen Brack.

We shall see if that comes back to haunt the company leading up to Call of Duty: Vanguard’s November 5 release date. Until then, you can watch the action-packed announcement trailer below.

Photo: Sledgehammer Games / Call of Duty: Vanguard