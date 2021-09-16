HHW Gaming: ‘Battlefield 2042’s Deployment Delayed At Least A Month

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

EA/DICE’s answer to Call of Duty, Battlefield 2042, has officially gotten its wig pushed back.

DICE’s parent company Electronic Arts announced the unfortunate news on Wednesday (Sep.15) that Battlefield 2042, the next installment in the EA’s Battlefield first-person shooter franchise, will have its release date pushed back nearly a month. The game was originally set to hit consoles and PC on October 22nd and now will arrive on November 19th, two weeks after Call of Duty: Vanguard.

In a statement shared by Electronic Arts, Oskar Gabrielson, studio GM at DICE, said on behalf of the Battlefield 2042 team:

“Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. “Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our teams would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.”

But there was some good news. Gabrielson revealed that gamers can expect news on Battlefield 2042’s upcoming BETA sometime later this month, still allowing you to play the game ahead of its new launch date.

Battlefield 2042 is the latest game to face development issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Last of Us Part II suffered the same issues and had its release date pushed back nearly a month before it was eventually released in 2020 at the height of the pandemic and was still well-received by critics despite the game’s plot leaking online. Halo Infinite was originally supposed to launch with the Xbox Series S|X but was also delayed leaving Microsoft’s console with no first-party game at launch.

Delays are always gut punches when game studios announce them, but we appreciate that they hold on to the game and fix whatever is wrong, then rush it out. No one wants to be the next Cyberpunk 2077.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Photo: EA / DICE