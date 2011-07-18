Jay-Z Explains Why He Pays Tribute To Notorious B.I.G. In His Verses [Video]

Jay-Z Talks “City Is Mine” Lyrics and Paying Tribute To Notorious B.I.G.

In another video clip from Jay-Z’s “Decoded” iPhone app, Hov discusses lyrics in his 1998 single, “The City is Mine,” and explains why chooses to pay tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. in his rhymes.

“There was a vow in that song about BIG,” Jay-Z said. “It was my way of always keeping him fresh and keeping his music fresh on everyone’s mind.”

Watch the full video clip below, and pick up Jay-Z’s “Decoded” app here.

