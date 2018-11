Even though Beyonce thinks girls run the world, it’s obvious for the past few weeks she’s been running the music industry.



With the release of her number 1 album dominating the charts, Beyonce covers Complex magazine to give the guys a scoop on the album, working with Kanye, and many more topics.

Peep the page #’s below to see the full magazine gallery and make sure to cop the August edition of Complex.



