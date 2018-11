40 Glocc Feat. Snoop Dogg,E-40,Too Short, Xzibit & Siven – Welcome To California Remix

Who said Cali was done with Gangsta Rap? The youngstas might be dancing now but the O.G.s still run the show.

Peep 40 Glocc’s latest as he hosts a gangsta reunion here.

