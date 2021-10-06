A Notorious B.I.G. Statuette Is On The Way & We Needs It In Our Lives

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been more than 20 years since the untimely death of Hip-Hop icon, The Notorious B.I.G., but his music and legacy has endured especially with OG Hip-Hoppers like Steven Cartoccio.

For a while now Cartoccio has been releasing some amazing Hip-Hop statuettes via his Concrete Jungle Studios imprint including a Sean Price with the Infinity Gauntlet, a Ghostface Killah with a robotic arm, and a Raekwon The Chef with a translucent purple arm holding the legendary purple tape amongst other rappers.

Now the talented sculptor has decided to pay homage to the OG King of New York, Frank White a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G. While there have been a few Biggie figures made in the past by companies like Mezco and Funko, this would be the first Notorious B.I.G. statuette and while we can’t get a great look at it, the teaser seems to have a crowned Biggie sitting on top of a bodega which serves as his throne.

Looks like the same bodega that Biggie got bagged in front of by police in his “Juicy” video. Dopeness all around.

The Notorious B.I.G. statuette will be making it’s full debut at this week’s New York Comic Con and will be available for pre-order at ConcreteJungleStudio.com some time soon. Be ready to click on that pre-order button as soon as it goes live because these will go quick fast like Ramadan forreal, b.

Y’all as excited as we are about this Biggie statue that’s about to drop? Let us know in the comments section below.