Duck Season: Philippe Chow Is Still Doing Numbers After Robbery Shooting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of New York City’s premier eateries is in high demand even aftar a violent altercation. Phillipe Chow’s is still booked and busy after a recent shooting.

As spotted on Page Six, the Asian restaurant known for their high priced menu offerings and posh ambiance is still doing their numbers even though one of their patrons was shot last month. In mid-September, a couple of stick-up men relieved an unnamed individual of their Rolex watch and shot another in the leg who apparently attempted to reach for the firearm.

While an incident like this would ruin most establishments a source tells the gossip rag that “the restaurant has been packed and thriving.” Since then Chow’s has hosted the likes of several celebrities including actor Forest Whitaker, Nick Cannon, and Mamadou N’Diaye. Mayoral candidate Eric Adams also supported the business and advised that other should too.

“Let’s patronize this restaurant and tell those who want to intimate us with crime, we are not fleeing from crime. We are not going to shut down our city. We did not shut down from a pandemic and darn it we are not going to shut down for crime.”

The victim is reported as being in stable condition.