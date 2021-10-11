Donald Trump Allegedly Offered Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond A Pardon In 2020

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of Rap’s most notorious executives is trying to work his political connections to regain his freedom. Jimmy “Henchman” Rosemond’s team alleges Donald Trump promised him a pardon last year.

As spotted on Raw Story the former talent manager was trying to secure a presidential pardon in 2020. Friends, family and several celebrities, including now deceased actor Michael K. Williams and former NFL great Jim Brown, all petitioned to help free the Brooklyn native. According to The Seattle News his legal representatives were able to get the request in front of Donald Trump and to hear them tell it, all signs were pointing to Rosemond being freed.

The legal affidavits says that the former POTUS called Jim Brown and his wife Monique on December 18, 2020. Trump reportedly told his staff “let’s get this guy home for Christmas” while on the phone which led the Browns to believe that he would make good on his promise and commute Rosemond’s sentence. Jimmy’s lawyers were also notified that Rosemond’s family should make preparations to pick up Jimmy at prison the following week. His loved ones made the trip to the West Virginia correctional facility but he was never released.

Last week his legal team filed another petition claiming that Donald Trump’s conversation with the Brown’s constitutes a public communication that is binding and irreversible. “Rosemond is serving a sentence that no longer exists,” his attorneys wrote. The 20-page petition supply some previous informal presidential clemency promises dating back to Abraham Lincoln’s time. “This exact situation is unprecedented — it does not appear to have happened in the history of the United States” it read. Mark Osler, a professor of law at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota says that the argument “presents a fascinating question that hasn’t been addressed in modern times. They’ve got a good point, which is that the Constitution does not set out a method to the granting of clemency”.

In June 2010, he was arrested on charges of cocaine trafficking, money laundering, and witness tampering. On October 25, 2013, Rosemond was sentenced to life imprisonment. As part of his sentence, Rosemond forfeited approximately $14 million in cash and property.

Photo: