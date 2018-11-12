CLOSE
Jimmy Henchman Hit With 2 Life Sentences For Murder Of G-Unit Affiliate

Looks like the former music exec is never getting out.

Miami Spring Fest (Radio 1) 2005

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond was hit with a pair of life sentences for the murder of G-Unit rapper Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher.

AllHipHop.com reports that Henchman was sentenced on Thursday (Nov. 8) after being found guilty, after a retrial, in November 2017.

Lodi Mack was murdered back in 2009. The killing is thought to be in retaliation for an incident that occurred in 2007, when the now deceased and Tony Yaya allegedly put hands on Henchman’s then-teenaged son. At the time, G-Unit and The Game were beefing, with the latter being managed by Henchman.

The former music exec still maintains his innocence.

“After three trials for this murder not one of the governments embellishing witnesses said that I told them to murder Lowell Fletcher; in fact, Brian McCleod, Khalil Abdullah and Jason Williams respectively stated they never had a conversation about the murder,” reads part of an open letter Henchman shared with AllHipHop.

Henchman is already serving a life sentence for drug trafficking.

Photo: Getty

James Rosemond , Jimmy Henchman

